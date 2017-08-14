← Previous Post
Position Available: Mandarin/Cantonese-speaking Community Connector at ACRS

Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS), a non-profit organization, promotes social justice and the well being and empowerment of Asian Pacific American individuals, families and communities by developing, providing and advocating for innovative community-based multilingual and multicultural services.

ARCS is seeking a Mandarin- or Cantonese-speaking Community Connector. This position is a full-time regular role, with generous benefits.

Community Connectors provide culturally competent and linguistically accessible information and assistance services to limited English-speaking Asian American and Pacific Islander elderly and adults living with disabilities. Services are holistic, person centered, and strengths-based with the overall goal of helping individuals to live a meaningful, independent life in the community.

To learn more, visit www.iexaminer.org/classifieds.

