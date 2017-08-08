← Previous Post
Position Available: Seattle Globalist seeks Executive Director

August 8, 2017
From left, Globalist Editorial Director Venice Buhain, former Globalist intern and current South Seattle Emerald contributor Sharayah Lane, Founding Editor Alex Stonehill, Executive Director Jessica Portnow and Education Director Christina Twu. • Photo by Forrest Baum/The Seattle Globalist.

Launched in 2012, Seattle Globalist is young, dynamic organization that has grown fast in the context of an ever-shifting media landscape. The Globalist is a nonprofit media and education organization that elevates diverse voices through media. Its daily online publication covers race, social justice, immigration, and the connections between local and global issues in the Pacific Northwest. Its newsroom model and education programs break barriers to entry in media for women, immigrants and people of color, building toward the vision of a media environment that truly represents the world we live in, and supports an informed and engaged community.

The Globalist is at a powerful moment in its history, exponentially increasing funds to build robust support for quality media created by diverse voices. The organization is also in a moment of transition as it becomes fully independent from the University of Washington’s Department of Communication, which subsidized operations for its first five years.

The next generation of Globalist leadership will have the opportunity to build the organization from a solid foundation of strong financial support from individuals and institutions.

