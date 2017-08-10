Position Available: Vietnamese-speaking Community Living Connections Specialist at ACRS The International Examiner

Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS), a non-profit organization, promotes social justice and the well being and empowerment of Asian Pacific American individuals, families and communities by developing, providing and advocating for innovative community-based multilingual and multicultural services.

ARCS is seeking a Vietnamese-speaking Community Living Connections Specialist. This position is 34 hours per week with generous benefits.

Community Living Connections Specialists provide culturally competent and linguistically accessible information and assistance services to limited English-speaking Asian American and Pacific Islander elderly and adults living with disabilities. Services are holistic, person centered, and strengths-based with the overall goal of helping individuals to live a meaningful, independent life in the community.

To learn more, visit www.iexaminer.org/classifieds.