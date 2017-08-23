Preventative healthcare programs increase wellbeing of participants Kamna Shastri

As adults age, they are likely to face chronic health problems. Eighty percent of aging adults have at least one chronic health condition, for example diabetes, arthritis, or heart problems. According to a fact sheet from the National Council on Aging, two thirds of healthcare costs go towards treating chronic diseases—but less than one percent of healthcare dollars are put towards preventative health care.

Preventative care can be a powerful tool to manage chronic stress and to combat the lack of independence that can come with having such health conditions. Considering how beneficial preventative care can be for both patient wellness and reducing health care costs, Stanford University and the National Council on Aging partnered together to create a series of workshop materials that centers around the country can use to teach patients how to manage chronic diseases.

The Chronic Disease Self-Management Program (CDSMP) is offered in many different community settings, health centers, libraries, and churches. The program is taught as a workshop, with peers who have gone through the relevant health issues helping teach management techniques and skills. The workshops are designed to provide techniques to manage frustration and fatigue, improve flexibility, use medication, as well as effective communication with friends and family and how to evaluate new treatments.

The classes are participatory, and encourage communication amongst participation. Kin On is one of the organizations in Washington State licensed to administer the CDSMP. Kin On, an organization primarily serving API community elders, offers the program in partnership with various organizations including the Washington State Chinese Cancer Network Association (WSCCNA).

Michael Woo is the Kin On Care Network Director. He says many people take part in the program for both social and health reasons.

“Most participants are motivated by their desire to maintain or improve their own health,” Woo wrote in an email. “Many also enjoy the sense of camaraderie and support developed through the workshop.”

A common thread in participants’ comments is the positive influence of their peers. One participant from a 2015 workshop named Mimi wrote: “It was a great support group. I appreciate having a group to cheer me on and walk with me. The two-hour sessions comprised valuable instruction, small and large group discussions, and break time. The time flew by quickly. It is a small investment of time, but well worth it.”

Other participants’ comments emphasized the valuable nature of the program’s investment in peer support. Participants shared experiences and ideas with one another, and took part in discussions that augmented the practical health management techniques the instructors provided.

The program can not only lead to positive, qualitative benefits for participants, but also saves dollars. According to the National Council on Aging, the CDSMP saves $714 in emergency room visits for every person who participants in the program nationwide. Beyond the fiscal impact of the program, its emphasis on peer support and preventative care is an important step towards holistic health, especially as people age.

As Woo of Kin On wrote in an email: “Practicing preventive health care and effective disease self-management are important ingredients in maintaining or improving our overall well-being, so it will increase our chances to continue to live independently and to do the things that we enjoy doing.”

Contact Kin On at (206) 556-2237 or healthliving@kinon.org for CDSMP class schedule.