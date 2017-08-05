Register for a free training on immigration issues for social service providers

Northwest Immigrant Rights Project will be hosting a free training on immigration issues on Monday, August 14 from 1:00 PM-3:30 PM at UW Bothell’s Activities and Recreation Center (ARC).
The training will discuss several immigration issues, including how people can qualify for immigration status, how to obtain a work permit, immigration protections available for youth, recent challenges under the new Presidential administration, and a primer on the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma.
This training was created specifically for social service providers and those working closely with immigrant communities but is open to all who are interested in learning about immigration issues. This is not a legal training, and Continuing Legal Education credits will not be offered. The training will be conducted in English.
Immigration 101 for Social Service Providers
Monday, August 14, 2017
1pm – 3:30pm
Activities and Recreation Center (ARC), UW Bothell
18220 Campus Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
To register for this training, please visit this site.