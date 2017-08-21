← Previous Post

Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos, IDEC will host community update on the Donnie Chin murder investigation on August 23

Donnie Chin (right) dedicated his life to protecting the Chinatown International District. Community efforts since his murder have put pressure on the city to act on public safety concerns. • Photo by Dean Wong

Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos (D-Seattle) and International District Emergency Center (IDEC) will be hosting a community meeting on Wednesday, August 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Nagomi Tea House (519 6th Ave S #200, Seattle, WA 98104). The purpose of the meeting is to update the community on the latest information about the Donnie Chin murder investigation and the future plans for IDEC.

Seattle Police Deputy Chief Carmen Best will be attending. King County Councilmember  Joe McDermott and Seattle City Councilmember Bruce Harrell have been invited.

Donnie Chin was the founder and director of IDEC. He was shot and killed on July 23, 2015 as he was responding to a reported dispute.

