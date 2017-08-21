Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos, IDEC will host community update on the Donnie Chin murder investigation on August 23 The International Examiner

Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos (D-Seattle) and International District Emergency Center (IDEC) will be hosting a community meeting on Wednesday, August 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Nagomi Tea House (519 6th Ave S #200, Seattle, WA 98104). The purpose of the meeting is to update the community on the latest information about the Donnie Chin murder investigation and the future plans for IDEC.

Seattle Police Deputy Chief Carmen Best will be attending. King County Councilmember Joe McDermott and Seattle City Councilmember Bruce Harrell have been invited.

Donnie Chin was the founder and director of IDEC. He was shot and killed on July 23, 2015 as he was responding to a reported dispute.