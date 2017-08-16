Sam Wan announces retirement as CEO of Kin On Ron Chew

After nearly 28 years at the helm of Kin On—helping build the first Chinese nursing home in the Pacific Northwest and establishing other senior care services—Sam Wan will step down as the agency’s CEO at the end of this year.

Wan’s long tenure and success as an Asian American non-profit executive is a tribute to his low-key, steady leadership and his ability to capture and hold together the talents of a strong loyal base of local Chinese American volunteers.

Wan, 64, said he’s retiring after having achieved his goal of building Kin On’s 100-bed nursing home, a broad spectrum of in-home care services and “healthy living” activities at the agency’s 52,000-square-foot facility in Southeast Seattle. Meanwhile, planning is well underway for construction of senior housing—20 units of “assisted living supportive housing” and an adult family home with six private rooms—adjacent to the nursing home, to be completed in 2018. A new partnership has also been launched with International Community Health Services to build a comprehensive care facility on Beacon Hill to allow nursing home-eligible seniors to “age in place” in their residences.

“Most of the pieces of our future program and vision are now in place,” Wan said. “The direction is set. I felt this was a good time to step down and allow time for a new generation of leadership.”

Wan said his retirement will coincide with his wife’s plans to retire as a nurse at Swedish Medical Center early next year.

Wan credits the success of Kin On to long-time Chinese American pioneers such as Ben Woo, Ark Chin, Ed Wong, Anne Wing, and Jeni Fung who served on the Board of Directors, contributing countless volunteer hours, especially during the early years when the concept of a skilled nursing facility serving the non-English-speaking Chinese elderly was not fully understood or embraced by the community.

“That generation of pioneers who helped set up Kin On—I have the greatest amount of respect for them,” Wan said. “They were incredible. I learned a lot from them. They set the tone. They had integrity and a strong sense of accountability and helped us establish instant credibility. If I mentioned their names, people would say, ‘Oh, we know them. This project must be okay.’

Jeni Fung, now 92, recalled: “We were all on the same page. We were the college-educated generation. We were intensely committed to finding a way to take care of that older generation that we saw every day, living in isolation in Chinatown. We believed we should be able to do something lasting to help them. They had been through so much.”

Wan first joined Kin On in 1987, taking a leave of absence from his position as a human services planner at the Seattle Division on Aging (now Seattle Aging and Disability Services) to help plan the start-up of a nursing home for Seattle’s aging Chinese American population. He recalled spending his first six months in a temporary office provided by the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

“It was upstairs in a room with no heat and two desks,” he said, smiling at the memory. “It was at 508½ Seventh Avenue South. It was very modest.”

Wan then spent the next three months at Seattle Keiro, the Japanese American nursing home that had opened over a decade earlier, learning from administrator Russ Akiyama. “At the time, I had no experience in how to set up the operation, but Russ opened up his books and said, ‘Take a look. Take what you need.’ That was very helpful.”

Fred Yee, a management analyst with the Social Security Administration, came aboard as executive director of Kin On in January, 1988, one year after the Chinese nursing home opened its doors and admitted its first resident. Yee stayed in that position for three years, until the 63-bed facility became fully occupied. Sam returned as executive director in 1991. Meanwhile, Yee joined the Kin On board of directors, serving as president from 1996 to 1998.

“I came back to Kin On when we decided to build our own facility,” Wan said. “Before, we were leasing a facility from Keiro. Our plan was to build a new $11.5 million facility, which included a $3.5 million capital campaign. We had received a $8 million loan guarantee from HUD.

“When I came back in 1991, I didn’t have any idea how long I would be staying. But I knew that I was committed to staying as long as I was needed and doing whatever it took to get the operation on a stable footing for a few years. I knew that this was where my career would be.”

What has been Sam’s biggest challenge over the years? Fundraising? Board development? Operations? Gaining community support?

“All those things,” Wan said. “In the beginning, there was a question of whether the community would send their parents and relatives to a facility like Kin On. It was a new operation. How do they trust that we know what we’re doing?

“On the operations side, this was something we had never done before. If we didn’t have the support of Keiro, this would have been very difficult. For me, I also had to learn how to do the day-to-day operation.”

The unconditional support of key board members was crucial, Wan said.

“Ark Chin told me, ‘Sam, all you need to do is to do the best you can with the operation. Take care of the elders. Let me worry about the money.’ He kept his promise. I kept my side. Ben Woo always had the best interests of the community in mind. He made sure that we weren’t distracted and that we kept our focus on our sole mission of senior care. Ed Wong made sure we were responsible and did our due diligence. Anne Wing helped out wherever she was needed. She brought in friends as volunteers. Gary Locke helped on the political side.”

Fred Yee noted that Wan had a unique set of talents as one of the few bilingual individuals with a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Washington in the mid 1970s. “He played a role in inspiring a couple generations of young people going into the field of social work,” Yee said.

Rani Cheung, operations support manager at Kin On, has known Wan for over 30 years. “I have witnessed how Sam led Kin On develop from a small leased nursing facility on 24th Avenue South into today’s campus which offers a wide range of services for the Asian elderly,” she said. “Sam did it because he is a leader with a vision. I appreciate Sam for his trust and support, as a colleague and as a friend.”

Adds Michael Woo, another long-time employee, who now directs the agency’s community care network, “In the numerous occasions that I had to confer with Sam on the needs of our clients, Sam’s counsel to me had always been to spare no expense to understand and to address those concerns. It is sad to see Sam retire, but I believe he will continue serving the community and Kin On in other ways.”

Kin On’s 32nd Anniversary Gala happens on September 30, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue. The program includes a raffle with prizes, live auction, special recognitions, live entertainment, and more. Former U.S. Ambassador and Washington Governor Gary Locke is welcomed back as the honorary chair.

Net proceeds from this year’s gala will help complete the Kin On Expansion Project to construct a brand new assisted living facility and adult family home. Successfully completing this project will enable Kin On to transform from a standalone nursing facility into an aging-friendly campus.

Registration and reception begin at 5:00 p.m. The Gala Program starts at 6:30 p.m.