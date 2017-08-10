← Previous Post
Seattle Public Library to host class on fake news

The International Examiner August 10, 2017 0
The Seattle Public Library will be offering a class on identifying fake news on Tuesday, August 29 and Thursday, September 28 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Both sessions will be held at the Seattle Public Library, Central Library (1000 Fourth Ave.), on Level 4 in Boeing Technology Training Center Room 4.

This class will provide an overview of fake news and the information cycle, instructions on how to evaluate information, and resources and best practices for identifying fake news.

Library programs are free and everyone is welcome. Registration is not required. Parking is available in the Central Library garage at the regular rates.

For more information, call the Library at 206-386-4636 or contact Andra Addison, communications director, at 206-386-4103.

