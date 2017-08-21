Walking the art aisles—a stroll through Seattle Art Fair Kazuko Nakane

Even though I’ve been writing about art for years, I still remember what the late Nisei painter, Frank Okada told me. He said he became a painter because he believed the world of art is fair, judged solely by quality, regardless of race. One look at the recent sky-rocketing monetary value of artwork today makes me wonder if what he said can survive.

Thanks to Paul Allen and others, Seattle has caught up with the global art scene since 2015. In recent years, the art market has become prosperous, and a calendar can be filled with International Art Fairs happening in major cities year-round in the U.S. and around the world. Unlike venues such as the Venice Biennale or Documenta of Kassel, which bill themselves as presenters of art that is not for sale, the Art Fair is the dealers’ commercial venue. Seattle Art Fair includes many local galleries and galleries from other cities, as well as galleries from the Pacific Rim, Canada, Hong Kong, Korea, Japan, and a few from Europe. Among these nearly 100 galleries, the quality of the art is extremely variable.

Overall, the fair has kept up a good standard thanks to local galleries, as well as major galleries from New York and beyond, which bring museum-quality works of art.

Running an art gallery is a risky business, but Allan Stone Projects in New York has survived since 1960. The original owner, Allen Stone, used to help stretch canvases for one of his painters, Kazuko Inoue, who came to New York in the 1960s. But that was in the good old days when gallery owners and artists were often friends as much as they were partners in business. The highly-established Michael Rosenfeld Gallery in New York represents many prominent American artists of the 20th century. The late Filipino American artist Alfonso Ossorio, a friend of Jackson Pollock, is one of them. Ossorio’s work is distinct. He named his assemblage of shell, bone, glass, jewelry, and driftwood with the religious-sounding title of “Congregations.” The work remotely reminds me of a mural by the late Val Laigo, a local Filipino American artist.

Bookstein Projects in New York specializes in the “formalism” school of art that came after Abstract Expressionism, and particularly from the students of Hans Hoffman. The artist, Hiroyuki Hamada, came to New York from Japan when he was 18 years old, and has pursued his art under the influence of that American art movement. The name of the Tamarind Institute located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, sounds familiar. And it’s no wonder that since it opened in 1960, this institution continues to have an established reputation for its lithography printmaking process. I learned they made a film on Matsumi Kanemitsu (friends called him Mike), which is available on Youtube. He was a Nisei painter who taught at Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles from 1971 to 1983.

And we can’t forget that the Pacific Northwest has rich history of Asian and Asian American art. There are many familiar faces in local galleries: Erica Sanada, Patti Warashina, Calvin Ma & Kyung Min Park at Abmeyer +Wood Fine Art, Jason Hirata & Akio Takamori at James Harris, Diem Chau & Saya Moriyasu & Thuy-van Vu at G. Gibson, Roger Shimomura, Frank Okada at Greg Kucera, Etsuko Ichikawa at Winston Wachter Fine Art, and Gerard Tsutakawa & many prominent historical Asian American artists such as Paul Horiuchi, George Tsutakawa and Johsel Namkung at Woodside/Braseth. Many Japanese and some Korean print artists (such as prominent Korean artist Lee Chul Soo) are represented at Davidson Galleries.

Seattle Art Fair is a global art market, where the mega-art dealers of world art join in business. Gagosian Gallery, in New York and beyond, is owned by Larry Gagosian, known as one of the most powerful dealers in the art world. He has guided wealthy art collectors. Pace Gallery, celebrating its 50th year in New York and beyond, represents Maya Lin and prominent Japanese artists Yoshimoto Nara, Hiroshi Sugimoto and rising young artists at this fair. David Zwirner in New York & London has a large reputation as well. Born in Germany as the son of an art dealer, Zwirner takes a traditional approach to nurturing artists while surviving fierce competition among other mega art dealers involving large sums of money. He represents singular artists such as Ruth Asawa, On Kawara and Yayoi Kusama.

Strangely, the interest for the top contemporary artists in China and South Asia has risen higher in recent years, but they are not represented at this fair.

There are galleries that focus on Asian (with Asian American) contemporary artists. Whitestone Gallery in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Hollywood and Taipei celebrates its 50th anniversary. The gallery focuses on artists from the Gutai movement after World War II in Japan, representing many Japanese artists of that generation, including small works by Yayoi Kusama. NanHai Art from Millbrae, California represents Chinese and Chinese American artists, who find their root in traditional Chinese aesthetics. Sundaram Tagore Gallery in New York, Hong Kong and Singapore seeks artists who materialize the aesthetic of a more meditative nature. The owner is a descendent of Rabindranath Tagore, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913.

The fair evokes a strange mixture of a belief in art as well as the business end of selling it. Perrotin in New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo represents many Asian artists, including Takashi Murakami, and manages a website store to sell products ibncluding books, prints and small items. There are quite a few small-scale art galleries, particularly from Asia, owned and managed by a single person. One owner said his gallery has survived almost entirely due to art fairs. The lone owner of MA2 gallery in Tokyo brought the work of a mature multimedia artist, Ken Matsubara. He creates digital images in water contained in a series of metal bowls entitled, “Moon Bowl.” He contemplates each image and takes a year to perfect it all. The fair can be an overwhelming and mind-numbing experience to the casual visitor unless one is selective and knows what one is looking for.

Even though the fair is a moneymaking business, no gallery can survive without having an eye for art. Even at this fair, I never lost my pleasure of the encounter and the discovery of something new through direct communication with art. The fact is that real art exists, indifferent to the powerful influence of its monetary value and the trends that control that value.