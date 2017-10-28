← Previous Post
Announcement: November Mahjong Night at Kin On

The International Examiner October 28, 2017 0
Kin On’s Mahjong Night connects generations, attracting an average of 70 participants each night. • Courtesy Photo

Kin On invites the community to its fall-themed Mahjong Night, on Thursday, November 2, from 6:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at Kin On Health Care Center (4416 S Brandon St, Seattle WA 98118), co-hosted by AT&T APCA-WA (Asian Pacific Islanders for Professional & Community Advancement—Washington).

If you are unfamiliar with the game of Mahjong, there will be teachers to help you learn, and instructional pamphlets will be provided. All ages and levels of experience are welcome. Please note that the event starts at 6:45 pm. to allow extra time to enjoy the refreshments and networking opportunities before the games begin. The event is free. To RSVP, visit the event page on Facebook.

The International Examiner
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

