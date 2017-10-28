Announcement: November Mahjong Night at Kin On The International Examiner

Kin On invites the community to its fall-themed Mahjong Night, on Thursday, November 2, from 6:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at Kin On Health Care Center (4416 S Brandon St, Seattle WA 98118), co-hosted by AT&T APCA-WA (Asian Pacific Islanders for Professional & Community Advancement—Washington).

If you are unfamiliar with the game of Mahjong, there will be teachers to help you learn, and instructional pamphlets will be provided. All ages and levels of experience are welcome. Please note that the event starts at 6:45 pm. to allow extra time to enjoy the refreshments and networking opportunities before the games begin. The event is free. To RSVP, visit the event page on Facebook.