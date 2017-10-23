Announcement: OUBT IT training kick-off at Tacoma Community House on November 4 The International Examiner

The Olympia University of Business and Technology (OUBT) has opened a new training session and location on .NET programming beginning Saturday, November 4. This culminates discussions and collaboration with the Tacoma Community House in Tacoma, WA. OUBT is a non-profit organization offering a training program to individuals who want to evolve their careers and grow as part of the high paying IT industry. The program is targeted to people who otherwise would not consider a career in the technology field. This is a quick way to gain entry to a technology career.

Tacoma Community House is a nationally-respected, community-based service center for immigrants, refugees, and long-time South Sound residents seeking enrichment and pathways to self-sufficiency. Since the early 1930s, TCH has been offering employment assistance and job training with a goal to help job seekers in both attaining and retaining a job or new skills.

“Tacoma Community House has a long history of partnerships and collaborations and we are pleased to enter into a wonderful partnership with OUBT for tech industry training. At TCH, we are committed to working with immigrants, refugees and others seeking living wage jobs. This training is a great opportunity for those persons to get access to good jobs in a growing field”, says Liz Berget Dunbar, the Executive Director of the Tacoma Community House.

Currently, OUBT also offers its learning and training programs in Olympia and Bellevue. The Seattle campus will be added to the list in the early next year. Visit www.oubt.org for more details on the current and upcoming programs and campuses.