Announcement: Sam Wan honored at Kin On Gala The International Examiner

Seattle’s Kin On raised nearly $250,000 at its 32nd Anniversary Gala. Over 450 people attended “Future Forward Festival” Auction Dinner event on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Hyatt Regency Bellevue. This year’s event raised funds to help complete the Kin On Expansion Project to construct a brand new assisted living facility and adult family home. Successfully completing this project will enable Kin On to transform from a standalone nursing facility into an aging-friendly campus.

“It was gratifying to see old and new Kin On friends join together with the community to celebrate and rally around one common goal … and that purpose was to come support the elderly Asian community,” said Sam Wan, Kin On CEO, in a statement.

Wan received a special recognition during the event. Wan led the organization from a small rented facility in First Hill to a multi-million dollar organization with offices in the Chinatown-International District, Columbia City, and Bellevue. For nearly three decades, he has provided leadership in growing the organization to meet the needs of the community. Through his financial prudence and guidance, Kin On continues to provide quality care for our elders despite healthcare reforms and other challenges.

“Kin On is an organization established by volunteers and I am very grateful to be able to work with hundreds of committed and tireless board members and loyal volunteers,” Wan said. “Although some of them are no longer with us, their legacies continue in our community and are always in my heart. I am forever grateful to all of you for your guidance and support.”

Additionally, the City of Seattle has proclaimed September 30, 2017 as “Sam Wan Day” in honor of Sam’s years of service to the community.

As Kin On’s physical campus and service capacity grows, a new brand has officially launched to better represent the new Kin On. A new vermillion red square logo, inspired by the traditional Chinese seal signifies our Asian roots. Kin On aims to take a true whole-team approach to helping our Asian community age well at home or thrive in our care with the new “Care Navigator” model.