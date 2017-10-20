First Hill Lions to host workshop on safe needle disposal

Seattle’s First Hill Lions will be hosting a workshop on safe needle disposal presented by Seattle Public Utilities. The workshop will be at Hirabayashi Place next Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Workshop includes lunch.
Please contact e.ishihara@comcast.net to register.
