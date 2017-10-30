Monthly Health Tip from Amerigroup: Boost your Nutrition Guest Contributor

Tip: Boost Your Nutrition

Your health matters! The International Examiner and Amerigroup are partnering to bring you monthly health tips from Dr. Shawn Akavan.

Start the day with a healthy breakfast. It refuels your body and gives you energy for the day.

• Eat slowly. It takes 20 minutes for your brain to register that you are full.

• Eat more vegetables and fresh fruits. Aim for a total of 2 cups of fruit and 2 1/2 cups of vegetables every day.

• Eat more whole grains (e.g., oats, brown rice, rye, crackers, whole-wheat pasta). Try to eat at least 3 ounces of whole grains every day.

• Drink plenty of fluids. Choose water, low-fat or nonfat milk and low calorie or diet beverages.

• Serve a variety of foods.

For Parents:

• Serve food in smaller portions. Don’t demand or reward “a clean plate.” Let your child ask for more if he or she is still hungry.

• Read nutrition labels for serving size and calorie information. The information on the labels can help you select foods that best fit into your family’s meal and snack plans.

• Bake, broil or grill foods to reduce fat. Rather than cooking with butter or vegetable oil, try healthier versions like olive, canola or sunflower oil.

• Snacks should provide nutrients and energy, which are essential for active, growing children.

Amerigroup recommends you write down all of your health questions. Be sure to ask your doctor for the best nutrition advice for you and your family.

Thank you for being an Amerigroup Washington, Inc. member.

Shawn Akavan, MD, MBA, CPE

Medical Director

Amerigroup Washington