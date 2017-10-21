← Previous Post
Next Post →

Position Available: ACLU-WA seeks Legislative Session Aide

The International Examiner October 21, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington (ACLU-WA) is seeking a full-time, short-term Legislative Session Aide. The Legislative Session Aide is part of the Political Strategies Department, which consists of legislative and field staff who advance the ACLU-WA’s priorities at the state and local level and strategically involve ACLU-WA supporters in that effort.

The Legislative Session Aide will support the Legislative Director prior to and during the 2018 state legislative session. The Legislative Director is primarily in Olympia during the session and relies on the Session Aide, who works in our Seattle office, to manage scheduling, bill analysis and tracking, and conduct other important support work.

This position is full-time and non-exempt. Benefits include health leave, disability insurance, matching 401(k) plan and bus pass.

To learn more, visit iexaminer.org/classifieds.

For more announcements, click here

POSTED IN » Community
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.