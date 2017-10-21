Position Available: ACLU-WA seeks Legislative Session Aide

The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington (ACLU-WA) is seeking a full-time, short-term Legislative Session Aide. The Legislative Session Aide is part of the Political Strategies Department, which consists of legislative and field staff who advance the ACLU-WA’s priorities at the state and local level and strategically involve ACLU-WA supporters in that effort.

The Legislative Session Aide will support the Legislative Director prior to and during the 2018 state legislative session. The Legislative Director is primarily in Olympia during the session and relies on the Session Aide, who works in our Seattle office, to manage scheduling, bill analysis and tracking, and conduct other important support work.

This position is full-time and non-exempt. Benefits include health leave, disability insurance, matching 401(k) plan and bus pass.