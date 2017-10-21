← Previous Post
Position Available: ACLU-WA seeks Political Strategies Assistant

The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington (ACLU-WA) is seeking an administrative assistant to support its Political Strategies Department. The Political Strategies Assistant is directly supervised by the Director of Strategy and primarily supports the Legislative Director, Field Director, and Activism Coordinator.

This position is full-time and non-exempt. Benefits include three weeks of vacation to start, medical and disability insurance, a retirement plan, and an ORCA card.

