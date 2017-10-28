Position Available: Communications Specialist – Equity and Community Engagement at Puget Sound Clean Air Agency The International Examiner

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency–a regional government agency serving King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties–is seeking a full-time Communications Specialist for its Equity and Engagement Department. This role will support the Agency’s strategic plan goals of embedding equity into its practices and policies, while also providing effective and relevant engagement within our communities. The position will focus on engagement and outreach with diverse communities, as well as managing internal processes and developing robust communications tools.

The Agency is looking for someone with personal and professional experience navigating inequities and injustice, the ability to convey personal stories through various forms, demonstrated leadership in taking initiative and amplifying stories or experiences for people of color, and a deep commitment to environmental justice.

Apply by 4:30 p.m. on November 6, 2017. This position offers generous benefits, with salary starting between $62,088 and $68,460.

To learn more about this opportunity, visit iexaminer.org/classifieds.