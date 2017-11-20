Announcement: Budget Matters 2017 Policy Summit The International Examiner

The following is an announcement from the Washington State Budget & Policy Center:

Strong communities, healthy families, opportunities to thrive: these are the kinds of things we all want for every Washingtonian. A person’s opportunity to thrive should not be determined by their race, ethnicity, or zip code. Yet statewide data make it clear that economic prosperity is not being shared equitably by everyone, in part because of policies that continue to advance structural racism. This has to change.

Join the Washington State Budget & Policy Center for a conversation about how we can advocate for an inclusive economy that creates shared prosperity. At the Budget Matters 2017 Seattle Policy Summit on December 6, you’ll be greeted by Washington State Lt. Governor Cyrus Habib and you’ll hear from keynote speaker Glenn Harris, president of Race Forward, a powerful organization that works to dismantle structural racial inequity and create equitable outcomes for all.

The day will also include a plenary panel, “Lifting Up All Washingtonians to Advance Shared Prosperity,” moderated by Michael Brown, vice president of community programs at the Seattle Foundation. The panelists include local leaders Sheila Capestany, strategic advisor of children and youth at King County’s Best Starts for Kids; Jay Fathi, president and CEO of Coordinated Care; and Sejal Parikh, executive director of Working Washington.

At the summit, the Budget & Policy Center will also release “Building an Inclusive Economy,” the first brief in our new Progress in Washington 2018 series – a series of research and policy briefs that seek to advance policies that create an equitable economy in which everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

Details:

Wednesday, December 6, 2017, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, Washington State Convention Center. Tickets are $70 at the standard rate. We have discounted scholarship tickets for $30 and group rates to make attendance more affordable. There are also opportunities available to volunteer and get free tickets.

Visit the Washington State Budget & Policy Center’s event page for more details and to sign up.

About the Keynote Speaker

Glenn Harris is the president of Race Forward and publisher of Colorlines. Race Forward is a new union of two leading racial justice nonprofits: Race Forward and Center for Social Inclusion, where Glenn served as president starting in 2014. Glenn has over 25 years of experience working with community groups, foundations, and government agencies on issues of race and social justice. He previously worked with the City of Seattle Race and Social Justice Initiative, and he has supported the start of similar initiatives in jurisdictions across the country.