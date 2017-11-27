Announcement: Denise Louise Education Center, Housing Northwest break ground on Mercy Magnuson Place The International Examiner

The following announcement is from Denise Louie Education Center:

Community partners, donors, staff and volunteers will gather at Magnuson Community Center at 7110 62nd Avenue NE, Seattle, WA on Wednesday, November 29th at 11:00 a.m. to celebrate the groundbreaking of Mercy Magnuson Place, an expansion effort and partnership to serve the communities’ low income children and families.

The event will feature several speakers, including Washington State Speaker Frank Chopp, City Councilmember Rob Johnson and Representative Gerry Pollet with attendance from Representative Ruth Kagi and Denise Louie Education Center’s capital campaign co-chairs Joan Duffell and Kai Shih. According to Duffell, “Denise Louie Education Center is elated to work in partnership with Mercy Housing to bring top quality, multicultural early learning to needy families in Northeast Seattle—especially in connection with beautifully designed housing in Sand Point’s park-like setting. We can’t imagine a better opportunity for children and families.”

To date, Denise Louie Education Center has raised over $3,291,000 for the new site. Generous supporters such as the City of Seattle, Norcliffe Foundation, SYL Foundation, Joshua Green Foundation and many others have taken the initial step of making this site a reality by investing in the project. The new Early Learning Center space will be located in the center building and features 3 preschool classrooms, 2 infant classrooms, socialization and gross motor room, conference and training room, office space and an outdoor playground. To learn more about Denise Louie Education Center and the capital campaign please visit, www.deniselouie.org.

Denise Louie Education Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation established to provide high-quality multicultural early learning and family support services for low income children and families in the King County area.