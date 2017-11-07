Announcement: “Human Harvest” screening and discussion with director Leon Lee The International Examiner

The University of Washington’s Partnership for Community & Diversity and Jackson School Student Association will be hosting a free screening of the award-winning documentary Human Harvest from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2017. The screening will take place at the University of Washington’s Seattle campus.

This event is open to the public, and will include a post-screening Q&A with director Leon Lee. To learn more, click here.