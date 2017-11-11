Announcement: JACL Youth Leadership Seminar Series on November 18 The International Examiner

The Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) Youth Leadership Seminar series presents Nonprofits–Leadership and Advocacy for Social Justice, on Saturday, November 18, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Keiro Northwest Rehabilitation & Care Center, Garden and Kimochi Rooms (1601 E Yesler Way, Seattle, WA 98144)

The seminar looks at the basics of a 501(c)(3) organization and the “do’s and don’ts” of political advocacy for a non-profit organization (NPO). What is non-political? What is non-partisan? What are the IRS requirements and State of Washington statutes governing 501(c)(3) groups? What are limitations on fundraising? When can a 501(c)(3) be liable in fundraising events or volunteer events?

Wayfind, a 501(c)(3) organization of volunteer lawyers whose goal is to assist Washington Non-Profit Organizations, will give an overview of topics essential for anyone aspiring to lead an NPO. Later, there will be an informal lunch and group discussion with key community leaders to exchange ideas on what works and what doesn’t work in advocacy. Confirmed leaders at this time are Washington State Senator Bob Hasegawa, Community Activist Sharon Maeda, and Kristina Logsdon, Chief of Staff for King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski.

Continental Breakfast and Lunch provided. Free, but prior registration required.

Register at: https://jaclleadershipnonprofits.eventbrite.com/