Announcement: Asian Pacific Islander 2017 Legislative Report Back The International Examiner

The Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (CAPAA) and the Asian Pacific Islander Coalition (APIC) are co-hosting the 2017 Legislative Report Back on Thursday, December 7, 2017 in Seattle.

The event will feature state legislators and community leaders who will provide an overview of the 2017 Legislative Session and policy changes that may impact Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the State of Washington. Join APIC and CAPAA for an interactive event and gain a better understanding of bills that cover topics such as of education, economic changes, civil rights, immigration, and police accountability.

The Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (CAPAA) works to improve the well-being of Asian Pacific Americans (APAs) by ensuring their access to participation in government, business, education and other fields. It has a board made up of 12-governor appointed members that represent the diverse APA communities of Washington State.

The Asian Pacific Islander Coalition (APIC) promotes equitable access to culturally competent and linguistically accessible health and human services, economic development for small businesses, civil and human rights, equal access to education and other concerns of Asian Pacific Americans, including immigrants, refugees, and citizens, in Washington State.

WHAT: 2017 Legislative Report Back

WHEN: Thursday, December 7, 2017

5:30 – 8:00 PM

Light Refreshments provided

WHERE: Asian Counseling and Referral Service

3639 Martin Luther King Jr. Way South, Seattle, WA 98144 (Directions)

Please RSVP for the event by November 30 — you can RSVP online here. Language interpretation is also available. Contact Joseph Lachman at JosephL@acrs.org or Sam Le at Sam.Le@capaa.wa.gov by November 24 to make this request.