“Faith Over Fear Roadshow” concludes in Vancouver, Washington on November 16 The International Examiner

The Washington chapter of The Council on American-Islamic Relations, CAIR-WA, has been co-sponsoring the “Faith Over Fear Roadshow,” a series of events traveling across the state to encourage conversations about Islamophobia among Christian congregations.

The final event in this series, which features faith leaders Aneelah Afzali of MAPS-AMEN and Rev. Terry Kyllo of Neighbors in Faith, will be this Thursday, November 16, from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Vancouver, Washington.

Attendees will learn about the history and reach of the $30 million-dollar Islamophobia Industry as well as the harm it causes communities and our country. They’ll also learn how to combat anti-Muslim hate and have the opportunity to ask candid questions about Islam and American Muslims.

“American Muslims share the same American values and freedoms that we all cherish,” said Aneelah Afzali, one of the creators of The Roadshow, “It’s important that we get that message to communities that may have only been exposed to American Muslims and Islam through the media.”

—

CAIR is America’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance the understanding of Islam, encourage dialogue, protect civil liberties, empower American Muslims, and build coalitions that promote justice and mutual understanding.

Sponsors for this event include: MAPS-AMEN (American Muslim Empowerment Network), Neighbors in Faith, The Shoulder to Shoulder Campaign, Faith Action Network, Council on American-Islamic Relations WA, Church Council of Greater Seattle, The Episcopal Diocese of Olympia, The Northwest Washington Synod of the ELCA, The Southwestern Washington Synod of the ELCA & Pacific Northwest District of the United Church of Christ.