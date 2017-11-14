ICHS CEO Teresita Batayola awarded Puget Sound Business Journal Women of Influence Award The International Examiner

Teresita Batayola, CEO of International Community Health Services (ICHS) received Puget Sound Business Journal’s Women of Influence Award on November 9. Puget Sound Business Journal interviewed Batayola about her career and work at ICHS.

Batayola spoke about the inspiration and help she received in her career from the late community leader Ruth Woo. She also talked about her leadership style at ICHS. “ICHS is a high-performing organization because of solid executive, management and leadership teams which are all quality-results driven,” she told the Business Journal. “What I bring to the teams is the big picture and how constant disruptions in the health care environment affect us today and tomorrow.”

Batayola also touched on the challenges facing marginalized communities today, including in healthcare. “People of color, immigrants and refugees, and the low income are marked as undesirable or undeserving of access to the American Dream, including access to high quality affordable health care,” she said.

If you’re a subscriber to the Puget Sound Business Journal, you can read the whole interview and watch the video here (it is behind a paywall).