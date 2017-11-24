← Previous Post

InterIm CDA receives Movement Builders Award for community work

The International Examiner November 24, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

InterIm CDA board, staff and coalition members at Puget Sound Sage’s 10th Anniversary celebration where they accepted Sage’s Movement Builders Award: Andrew Liu, Rie Shintani, Henry Liu, Pradeepta Upadhyay, Leslie Morishita, Joseph LachmanCourtesy of InterIm CDA

The InterIm Community Development Association (CDA) was honored with Puget Sound Sage‘s 10th Anniversary Movement Builders Award on November 16.

A statement from Puget Sound Sage praised InterIm CDA’s community-building work in the Chinatown International District:

“In Seattle, we walk the path paved by visionaries like Uncle Bob – an early champion for community control of land – which is why we are so proud to honor InterIm Community Development Association with our 10th Anniversary Movement Builders Award!

InterIm CDA’s reinvestment in community organizing this year in the Chinatown International District catalyzed residents and business owners to action. When the City proposed a rezone in the neighborhood without robust community engagement, InterIm convened a coalition, organized door to door, and helped lead a community town hall where 250 residents spoke their truth to public officials. As a result, InterIm and the community coalition won strong anti-displacement policy language and reframed what true community engagement looks like.”

For more community new, click here

POSTED IN » Community
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.