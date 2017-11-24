InterIm CDA receives Movement Builders Award for community work The International Examiner

The InterIm Community Development Association (CDA) was honored with Puget Sound Sage‘s 10th Anniversary Movement Builders Award on November 16.

A statement from Puget Sound Sage praised InterIm CDA’s community-building work in the Chinatown International District:

“In Seattle, we walk the path paved by visionaries like Uncle Bob – an early champion for community control of land – which is why we are so proud to honor InterIm Community Development Association with our 10th Anniversary Movement Builders Award!

InterIm CDA’s reinvestment in community organizing this year in the Chinatown International District catalyzed residents and business owners to action. When the City proposed a rezone in the neighborhood without robust community engagement, InterIm convened a coalition, organized door to door, and helped lead a community town hall where 250 residents spoke their truth to public officials. As a result, InterIm and the community coalition won strong anti-displacement policy language and reframed what true community engagement looks like.”