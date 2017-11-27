Monthly Health Tip from Amerigroup: Getting Active Guest Contributor

Tip: Getting Active

Your health matters! The International Examiner and Amerigroup are partnering to bring you monthly health tips from Dr. Shawn Akavan

• Move more. Try to get between 30 and 60 minutes of physical activity every day. Several 10 to 15 minute sessions of moderate activity each day add up.

• Include regular physical activity into your daily routine.

• Move more. Walking is an easy way to be more active every day.

• Balance energy calories with activity calories. The energy you get from foods and beverages should equal the calories you burn in activity every day.

• Increase household activities (e.g., walking the dog, dusting, vacuuming and gardening). These activities are good ways to burn calories.

• Include an activity like hiking or bike riding when you go on vacation.

• Use an exercise machine or lift weights while watching television.

For Parents:

• Make playtime with your family more active by shooting hoops or walking to the park.

• Limit TV, computer and video game time to a total of one to two hours per day. Encourage physical activity instead.

• Park the car in a spot farther away from the store or your office and walk.

• Take the stairs instead of the elevator.

• Get off the bus one stop earlier and walk the rest of the way.

• Walk to do errands.

• Be a role model for your children. Do something active every day.

Amerigroup recommends that you write-down all of your health questions. Be sure to ask your doctor for the best healthy activity advice for you and your family.

Thank you for being an Amerigroup Washington, Inc. member.

Shawn Akavan, MD, MBA, CPE

Medical Director

Amerigroup Washington