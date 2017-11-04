Opinion: Chinese immigrant’s story displays generational and political gaps, challenges of public trust facing China Chris Juergens

On a recent meeting at a Pacific Northwest Starbucks, Hua Zhang, an immigrant from China to the United States, said he is grateful for the rule of law and individual rights afforded him as a naturalized U.S. citizen. While not an overtly political person, he was detained arbitrarily for being a passive spectator at a pre-Tiananmen democracy rally in the 1980s. Coming to the United States in the early 1990s, he lived for a brief time in China after the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989. Witnessing the government’s authoritarian approach after the massacre in maintaining control left him weary to live in China again (it must be noted, however, that his plans to leave China were made prior to the massacre itself). In the late 1990s, he considered moving back to China given the increasing economic opportunity. The freedom and protection of individual rights in the United States, however, was a major pull to remain a resident of the United States.

Zhang, as a graduate of a prestigious Chinese university and currently a working professional in the Pacific Northwest, also stated that he possibly could have made more money in China. In the early 1990s, China’s economy began to take off and economic opportunities abounded. Moreover, while he is a strong English speaker, Zhang believes that not being able to speak his native tongue at work has held him back. When Zhang meets friends from university who stayed in China, almost all are economically better off than he and serving in high positions in Chinese industry and government.

However, Zhang would not trade his middle-class American life for his friends’ lives because “to get to high positions in government or industry in China, one most likely would have to be bribed and even possibly ‘kill’ to get there.” He pities his friends because “it must weigh on their consciences what they have done to get where they are.” Moreover, his friends are undoubtedly “beholden to the government” for their positions. According to Zhang, the Chinese government can literally take away the wealth and power of anyone who does not bend to their will. In the United States, his modest house and wealth are his and no government can take that away from him.

Zhang’s take on his friends’ predicament is confirmed by the exodus of Chinese money from China to the United States. The reasons of Chinese capital flight range from fears about the future of the Chinese economy to a desire by wealthy Chinese to live in less polluted nations. However, a lesser discussed reason is that those in powerful positions in Chinese government and industry fear that their assets may be confiscated in the event of changing political winds. As discussed by zerohedge.com’s Tyler Durden, Luo Yu, the son of a former chief of staff of China’s military, said China’s most politically powerful families had been transferring money out of the country for some time. “They don’t believe they will hold on to power long enough—sooner or later they would collapse,” said Mr. Luo, a former colonel in the Chinese Army. “So they transfer their money.”

Chen Jiang, a Chinese citizen and former researcher for an American media outlet in China, confirmed that many wealthy Chinese believe their positions to be precarious. “Chinese people remember the upheavals of the Mao years and more recently how the government can move against enemies without restraint. The government is an arbitrary force in China that is not constrained by laws and is often used by individuals to take out their enemies.”

Despite this, Zhang’s father is not willing to listen to criticism about the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). His uncritical acceptance of the CCP is a testament as much to China’s closed political system as it is to an unwillingness to confront the contradictions in a political system Zhang’s father helped create. As a veteran of the Korean War who went to military school and worked for the Chinese government, Zhang’s father’s education and career left no room for dissent.

Zhang’s father also sees the United States as an enemy and does not believe China should have freedom of speech or democracy. His father sees the lack of democratic freedom in China as a worthy price for maintaining national unity and stability. National unity and stability are necessary, according to Zhang’s father, because China is under threat from the United States. The United States is trying to subvert China’s rise as a major world power.

Zhang stated that he “feels sorry for his father” who was “thoroughly brainwashed.” As a result, Zhang has struggled to have conversations with his father that hint at challenging official Chinese Communist Party dogma.

An emigrant with U.S. citizenship, Zhang has no need to uphold a vision that upholds the righteousness of the CCP. He also has access to critical information that is censored and suppressed in China that allow him space to create his own opinions.

Tellingly, when first asked to be interviewed, Zhang was extremely reticent. He was worried about how his views on China’s government might impact his ability to obtain a Chinese visa in the future. He asked that the Examiner use a pseudonym and made clear he did not want the interview taped. The extent to which Zhang’s children’s generation—both in China and the United States—continue to follow the corrupt ways to rise to wealth and power, leave China completely for safety, and speak out openly without fear (or despite fear) of reprisal will be a major determinant in the future of China’s politics.