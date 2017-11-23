← Previous Post
Position Available: Attorney at Puget Sound Clean Air Agency

The International Examiner November 23, 2017 0
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency–a regional government agency serving King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties–is seeking a part-time (.74 FTE) Attorney. This role will perform general civil legal work, with an emphasis on environmental, personnel and regulatory law. The position reports to the General Counsel and will work closely with the Executive Director, Human Resources Manager, Director of Compliance and Managing Inspectors.

The Agency is looking for someone with litigation experience; knowledge of federal, state and local environmental laws; excellent attention to detail and deadlines; high quality legal writing skills; and the ability to work well both independently and with others on a team.

Apply by 4:30 p.m. on December 22, 2017. This position offers generous benefits, with salary starting between $68,139.69 and $75,172.94.

To learn more about this opportunity, visit iexaminer.org/classifieds.

