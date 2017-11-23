Positions Available: Puget Sound Clean Air Agency seeks two Inspector II staff The International Examiner

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency–a regional government agency serving King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties–is seeking two full-time Inspector II’s. These roles will assure the Agency continues to meet its EPA inspection commitments, support the Agency’s Strategic Plan, respond to citizen complaints, address significant air quality compliance problems in the Puget Sound region, provide technical assistance to sources and community partners to reduce emissions, and maintain sufficient field presence to conduct enforcement activities. These roles work under the Compliance Division.

The Agency is looking for candidates with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in field compliance, process control, industrial or heavy manufacturing operations, civil or military technical operations, code enforcement, investigation, or inspection. Candidates must be able to work and interact with diverse communities in support of the Division’s environmental justice efforts.

Apply by 4:30 p.m. on December 22, 2017. This position offers generous benefits, with salary starting between $62,088 and $68,460.

To learn more about this opportunity, visit iexaminer.org/classifieds.