Also an Octopus explores the process behind building a story and all the components that go into it. Readers will bounce along with delight as a friendly octopus becomes the center of attention in this writing journey that leads to unexpected results. How does a story start, you might ask? Do you need a magical formula? According to Hall and Davies, all you need is just a little bit of nothing. But how can a story start with nothing? Every story, by whatever author, has always started with nothing or very little, apart from a dream and some imagination. Starting with nothing more than an idea, you gradually add layers to the story until you have a final product. Thus, through this process, the author invites the reader into her mind of imagination. In it she introduces us to a loveable ukulele-playing octopus who in the beginning of the story starts out with nothing. From there, Octopus shows readers how to create a story from nothing as Octopus encounters a conflict that needs continual fixing, suggesting that a story’s main component is conflict. As the story progresses, the author suggests that within a story there is also a process of trial and error where stories are molded and refined to the finish. This process is seen through the many different scenarios the Octopus finds itself in while trying to find the right pieces to the story. Unable to do so, the Octopus find solace in playing the ukulele, only to discover that the one thing it was holding had become the resolution to the unfinished story. As he is joined by many friends and strangers to celebrate, one is left to wonder what happens next. The possibilities are endless as readers are reminded that all it takes is imagination.