Announcement: Asia Pacific Cultural Center 20th New Year Celebration

The International Examiner December 11, 2017 0
The Asia Pacific Cultural Center is hosting its 20th annual New Year Celebration on Saturday, February 10, 2018. The celebration will showcase the country and culture of Korea. It will feature more than 90 booths with cultural art from many countries as well as food, drink, retail, games, crafts and more. It will include live entertainment from Indonesia, Japan, China, Hawaiʻi, Guam, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vietnam, Cambodia, Okinawa, Micronesia, India, Tokelau, Burma, Taiwan, Pakistan, Tahit and more.

The event is free and will be held between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at:

Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall
2727 East D St., Tacoma

The event is accepting applications for food, retail and nonprofit booths. Apply online at apcc96.org

