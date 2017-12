Announcement: ASPIRE Summit for 8th – 12th grade API students The International Examiner

Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC) supports the 2018 ASPIRE Summit: Rising with the Tide. This free event will be hosted at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom Health Education Center from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on February 3, 2018.

The ASPIRE Summit includes interactive workshops designed to engage 8th-12th grade Pacific Islander and Asian American students on their path to higher education. The Keynote will be delivered by Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner. To register, visit bit.ly/ASPIRE_Summit.