Announcement: Celebration of International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons on Dec.10

The International Examiner December 4, 2017 0
The following announcement is from Hiroshima to Hope:

Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility, Washington Coalition to Stop the New Nuclear Arms Race and  International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons are hosting an event called “WE CAN: Ban the Bomb” on Dec. 10, 2017.  This event will: celebrate the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons’s  winning of the Nobel Peace Prize.

The event will be held at the Leif Erikson Lodge, (2245 NW 57th St, Seattle, WA 98107). Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., and the program runs from 6:30p.m.-8:30 p.m..

Remarks from local leaders including:
Bruce Amundson, President of WA Physicians for Social Responsibility
Michael Ramos, Executive Director of The Church Council of Greater Seattle
Stan Shikuma of Seattle Kokon Taiko
Kim Nesselquist, Consul of Norway

This event is free and open to the public: Please RSVP at wpsr.org.

The International Examiner
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

