Announcement: Celebration of International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons on Dec.10 The International Examiner

The following announcement is from Hiroshima to Hope: Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility, Washington Coalition to Stop the New Nuclear Arms Race and International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons are hosting an event called “WE CAN: Ban the Bomb” on Dec. 10, 2017. This event will: celebrate the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons’s winning of the Nobel Peace Prize. The event will be held at the Leif Erikson Lodge, (2245 NW 57th St, Seattle, WA 98107). Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., and the program runs from 6:30p.m.-8:30 p.m..

Remarks from local leaders including:

Bruce Amundson, President of WA Physicians for Social Responsibility

Michael Ramos, Executive Director of The Church Council of Greater Seattle

Stan Shikuma of Seattle Kokon Taiko

Kim Nesselquist, Consul of Norway