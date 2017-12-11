Announcement: Former City Councilmember Nick Licata to speak at 21 Progress The International Examiner

Former Seattle City Councilmember Nick Licata will speak at 21 Progress on Wednesday, December 13 from 7:30-8:45 AM, the last of 21 Progress’s RISE storytelling events of the year. The RISE talks are an opportunity to hear powerful story sharing, connect with people from all walks of life, and leave inspired to make progress on the most urgent issues that face our community. Previous RISE events featured Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and poet and leadership professor Gloria Burgess.

Nick Licata was a Seattle City Councilmember for 18 years, including serving as Council President. In 2012 the Nation named him as Progressive Municipal Official of the Year; the Seattle Weekly named him Best Local Politician twice. His book, Becoming a Citizen Activist, won the Gold Medal for Social Activism by Independent Publisher.

21 Progress is located at 409 Maynard Avenue South Suite 202, Seattle, WA 98104. Breakfast and coffee provided.

Tickets are $15 – you can register for RISE #3 here (only 30 seats available). You can find the event on Facebook here.