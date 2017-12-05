Announcement: International Special Review District annual board election results The International Examiner

The following is an announcement from the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods:

The annual election for the International Special Review District Board was held on Tuesday, November 21. Three positions were up for election this year, and the results are as follows:

David Leong won Position #1 for a Business owner, Property owner, or Employee.

won Position #1 for a Business owner, Property owner, or Employee. Russ Williams won Position #2 for Resident, Tenant, or Community Participant.

won Position #2 for Resident, Tenant, or Community Participant. Tom Cheng won Position #4 for Resident, Tenant, or Community Participant.

The newly elected candidates will start their first terms in December.

The special character of the Chinatown International District is recognized and protected by city ordinance. In 1973, the International Special Review District Board was created to preserve, protect, and enhance the cultural, economic and historical qualities of the District. The Board is composed of seven members — five elected by the Chinatown International District community and two appointed by the Mayor. Board members’ terms are for two years, and members may serve up to two consecutive terms.

The current board members are Eliza Chan, Stephanie Hsie (Vice-Chair), Sergio Legon-Talamoni, Carol Leong, Tiernan Martin (Chair), Herman Setijono, and Valerie Tran. The terms for Ms. Leong, Mr. Setijono and Ms. Tran end in November 2017.

The International Special Review District is coordinated by the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods Historic Preservation Program which is responsible for the designation and protection of more than 400 historic structures, sites, objects, and vessels, as well as eight historic districts located throughout the city.