← Previous Post

Announcement: Memorial service for Ed Lee, former San Francisco mayor

The International Examiner December 27, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

Former San Francisco mayor Ed Lee in 2012. • Photo by Rikki Ward/Flickr

After San Francisco mayor Ed Lee died suddenly on December 12, there was an outpouring of mourning in Seattle. Lee, who served as San Francisco’s first Asian American mayor, was born in Beacon Hill in Seattle to Chinese American immigrants.

A memorial service for Lee will be held on December 30 at 11 a.m. at Franklin High School. Instead of flowers, attendees are asked to consider donating to:

The San Francisco Foundation:
Edwin M. Lee Community Fund,
1 Embarcadero Center, Suite 1400, San Francisco, CA 94111
sff.org/in-remembrance-of-mayor-ed-lee/

Donations will support nonprofits and social causes that were important to the mayor and remain important to his family.

For more announcements, click here

POSTED IN » Community
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.