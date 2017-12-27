Announcement: Memorial service for Ed Lee, former San Francisco mayor The International Examiner

After San Francisco mayor Ed Lee died suddenly on December 12, there was an outpouring of mourning in Seattle. Lee, who served as San Francisco’s first Asian American mayor, was born in Beacon Hill in Seattle to Chinese American immigrants.

A memorial service for Lee will be held on December 30 at 11 a.m. at Franklin High School. Instead of flowers, attendees are asked to consider donating to:

The San Francisco Foundation:

Edwin M. Lee Community Fund,

1 Embarcadero Center, Suite 1400, San Francisco, CA 94111

sff.org/in-remembrance-of-mayor-ed-lee/

Donations will support nonprofits and social causes that were important to the mayor and remain important to his family.