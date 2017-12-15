← Previous Post
Huraiti Mana celebrates first anniversary with free Polynesian dance classes

The International Examiner December 15, 2017
Huraiti Mana, a Polynesian dance troupe based in Seattle, will be celebrating its one year anniversary by offering free hula and Tahitian dance classes. Founded by award-winning dancer Kalei’okalani Onzuka, the troupe has been officially offering classes since January of 2017.

In an email, Onzuka said of Huraiti Mana’s first year: “It’s gone by too quickly. We’ve had a full year of performances, community, laughter, and shared stories. We’re hoping [with these classes] to invite new folks to become part of our ‘ohana!”

Huraiti Mana works to empower people of all ages by providing accessible classes in hula (of Hawai’i) and ori Tahiti (Tahitian dance). While these dances are challenging, Onzuka believes in creating a welcoming atmosphere characterized by encouragement and community-building.

Free classes will be offered on Wednesday evenings from January 10 – 31, 2018. Classes are available at the following times for different age groups:

  • 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.  Keiki (ages 5-11)
  • 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.  Adult Basics (ages 12+)
  • 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.  Adult Intermediate (ages 12+)

Classes are located in the International District at 1225 S Weller St, Seattle, WA 98144 on the third floor. To register, visit huraitimana.com/danceclasses.

The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

