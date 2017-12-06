Local artist Che adds Neddy Award to list of achievements Bunthay Cheam

Multidisciplinary Korean American artist Che Sehyun is the latest recipient of the 2017 Neddy Award, one of two bestowed with the honor. In it’s 21st year, the Neddy Artist Award is stewarded by the Cornish College of the Arts and is one of the largest artist endowments in the state of Washington with two $25,000 awards given annually. The award was established by the family of Seattle painter and teacher Robert E. “Ned” Behnke, who is the namesake of the award. Sehyun was also a 2016 Artist Trust Fellow.

Sehyun’s impact in the Puget Sound area as a social activist and artist has been noted for years but he insists that it took him quite a while to believe that he was deserving of being labeled an “artist.”

“Growing up, I didn’t really have a lot of close friends.” says Sehyun, opening up a 2014 Tedx Talk in 2014 at the University of Washington. “I didn’t feel like people could understand my life.”

Sehyun’s grew up in public housing in the affluent Eastside, attending Bellevue High School where he dealt with racism and bullying. These were a couple factors he attributes to his lack of confidence in believing in his art. “I grew up in a rich white area,” he says. “People treated me bad and picked on me for the simple fact that I was Asian.”

After high school, Sehyun attended the University of Washington. “Before this [attending UW] I never had friends who weren’t white.” It was there that he began to discover his roots and understood how his life was directly affected by the conflicts in Asia over the course of the 20th century. “I learned all these things about my heritage, things that weren’t taught in any textbooks going to public school in Bellevue,” Sehyun says. This discovery of his ancestral background and understanding of the role the United States played on the Korean peninsula and around the world catapulted Sehyun into social activism.

One of the most pivotal points in his college years was his participation in a campaign to get the University of Washington to divest from investments that directly funded U.S. military presence on the Korean Peninsula. Continued growth of U.S. military bases had resulted in evictions of residents living within the zone of expansion.

After getting the University of Washington to come to the table through protests, panel discussions, student rallies, and marches, Seyhun received a letter from the Office of Budget & Planning stating that they would not divest because “the UW does not make investments based on social issues but based on financial return.”

Seyhun says he felt defeated: “A whole year was down the drain and after all that was said than done, there was more said than done.”

Discouraged, Sehyun decided to change course. “I stopped joining activists group … and took time to reflect,” Sehyun says in that same 2014 Tedx Talk. At this point, he decided that more confrontational modes of effecting change such as marching, rallying, and protesting weren’t going to be as effective stating that it, “doesn’t have a lasting effect on many people … it fades away quick.” He needed something that would leave an imprint on people’s hearts and minds.

It was then that he decided to change tactics and play the long game which included community organizing and mentoring youth, among many other things, “working with youth and movement building makes so much more sense to me because people in power seem to only listen to power, which for immigrants, refugees, and other POC (People of Color) communities is usually in numbers.”

Art was also a vehicle that he believed would be a more effective way to create that lasting imprint.

Using his native Korean roots to guide his newfound path, Sehyun’s life entered a renaissance of sorts where he taught himself how to compose music, and got into photography and film as his way of expressing himself and creating change. This, he believed, would have a more lasting imprint on people’s minds and therefore be more effective in making societal change.

In 2013, he wrote “SOBEBA” (So Breathe Easy & Be Aware), one of his most impactful pieces of work to date. What began as a core lesson plan in a youth program he taught took on a life of its own and eventually evolved into a song with a music video in tow. In addition to positive feedback from his peers, Sehyun also credits SOBEBA’s success with, “heal(ing) my child self and the trauma…” affirmations that has led him to believe that artistry was his true calling. Since then, Sehyun has received numerous accolades from his work in addition to spearheading community organizing strategies including youth mentorship programs and workshops around organizing communities of color.

Sehyun is currently curating a new body of work called The G’MA Project which started out as composition of songs he made with his Grandma. “She was bored and I wanted to entertain her so I started to play the piano.” Seyhun wanted to create a project that would compel the audience to reconnect with their roots in order to, “understand yourself and others … true power is know what you’re good at and cultivating your gift. That’s the greatest thing you can give society.” Seyhun hopes that the project that will be a catalyst for listeners to reach out to their roots, stressing that, “the wisdom that our elders carry is precious.”

The 2017 Neddy Awards Exhibition will take place between January 27 to February 24 at Studio E in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood. A reception will take place on opening night where Sehyun will be a featured performing artist.