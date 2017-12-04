← Previous Post

Position Available: Chief Financial Officer at International Living Future Institute (ILFI)

The International Living Future Institute (ILFI), a dynamic and fast growing non-profit, seeks a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to oversee the finances of the organization. ILFI has the mission to lead and support the transformation toward communities that are socially just, culturally rich and ecologically restorative.

The CFO is responsible for managing and reporting on all fiscal, governance and fiduciary affairs of the organization as well as assisting the CEO with strategic planning around the budget and organizational growth. This is a wonderful opportunity to pair your financial expertise in the non-profit sector with your passion for the environment.

This role is part-time. Learn more about the position at iexaminer.org/classifieds.

The International Examiner
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

