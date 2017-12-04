Position Available: Education Director with International Living Future Institute (ILFI)

The Education Director’s role is to provide a wide range of direction and management for the successful development and delivery of ILFI’s online and live educational offerings. Job tasks include directing the education department to meet ILFI’s Strategic Plan goals; planning, managing, and promoting educational events; and conducting research on special projects. The director also oversees the design, creation, and editing of educational content, as well as the management of ILFI’s continuing education and accreditation programs, the Biophilic Design Transition Lab, and the Emerge Leadership program.

Apply by January 7, 2018. To learn more about this position, visit iexaminer.org/classifieds.