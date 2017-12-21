Positions Available with Girl Scouts of Western Washington The International Examiner

Girl Scouts of Western Washington is hiring for three positions:

1. Staff-Led Program Coordinator, based in Seattle with travel to Kent Service area. This role provides direct, on-site programming to girls in low-income housing communities, surrounding schools and neighborhoods, and through community engagement. The Staff-Led Program Coordinator will also collaborate with Regional Teams to establish new Girl Scout troops in order to transition the leadership of those troops to volunteers in the Somali, Vietnamese, or Spanish speaking communities.

2. Camping Director, Volunteer Led Camps/Outdoor Education, located in Everett with travel throughout Western Washington. This role provides support to 2,500 volunteers who run outdoor day, twilight, and Camp Lyle McLeod-based community camps. The Volunteer Led Camping Director will travel throughout Western Washington visiting volunteer summer camp Director and assessing the quality of programming.

3. Interactive Digital Content Marketing Manager, based in Seattle. This role will work with Girl Scouts of Western Washington’s small marketing team to mentor and partner on delivery of internal and external digital communications. The Interactive Digital Content Marketing Manager will work from the ground up to formulate a successful interactive marketing strategy.

To learn more about these positions, visit www.iexaminer.org/classifieds.