Announcement: ACLF is recruiting for its 2018 CLP cohort The International Examiner

Asia Pacific Islander Community Leadership Foundation (ACLF) is kicking off their Community Leaders Program for the year of 2018.

Find the application for the 2018 Community Leaders Program on the ACLF website. The Community Leaders Program (CLP) educates participants about the significant contributions of Asians and Pacific Islanders in the Pacific Northwest and beyond, which are often overlooked in leadership programs. CLP has an intensive and culturally responsive curriculum that provides training and mentorship to API-identified individuals and prepares them for leadership positions and advocacy for social justice in all communities.

Participants will have the opportunity to attend trainings taught by community leaders in the nonprofit and private sectors, practice the skills they learn with community organizations, and network with members of the community and complete a group project.

Applications are due by 11:59 PM, Wednesday February 28th.

The opening retreat will be April 13-15, 2018. The program will run through October, 2018, with a graduation dinner in November. For more information, join the CLP information session to learn more about the program and application process! Below are event details:

CLP Info Session

What: Learn about the Community Leaders Program from alums and the board of directors

When: Wed, March 7th, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Where: TBA

Please RSVP to aclfnw@aclfnorthwest.org.

For more information, please visit http://aclfnorthwest.org/clp/.

If you have any questions, please email aclfnw@aclfnorthwest.org.