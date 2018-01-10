Announcement: CAIR-WA to host bystander intervention training in downtown Seattle this weekend The International Examiner

On Saturday, January 13, the Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Washington) will host a “Bystander Intervention Training” in downtown Seattle. The goal of the training is to help citizens learn how to safely and effectively intervene in situations of public harassment and violence.

The training will be led by Zahra Billoo, civil rights attorney and Executive Director of CAIR’s San Francisco Bay Area chapter, as well as CAIR-WA staff. It will include information about rising hate crimes and Islamophobia nationwide.

WHAT: CAIR-WA Bystander Intervention Training

WHEN: Saturday, January 13, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: Marriott Seattle Downtown/Lake Union, 925 Westlake Avenue North 98109

CONTACT: CAIR-WA Media & Outreach Director Sarah Stuteville, 206-403-3931, Sstuteville@cair.com

“We have had cases reported of public incidents of harassment during which no one intervened on behalf of the victim,” said Jasmin Samy, CAIR-WA Civil Rights Director, “Many people want to know how best to help. This training is an opportunity for them to learn more about standing up for what’s right in a safe and effective way.”

“I felt let down that people weren’t standing up for me,” said Fatima Sheikh, who was harassed on a public bus and was shocked to no one came to her aid, “I felt like these are my people, this is my city, we’re supposed to be friends and stand up for each other.”

This event is full, but there are spots reserved for media (with RSVP to media contact: Sarah Stuteville 206-403-3931, Sstuteville@cair.com). There will be interview and photo opportunities with victims of public anti-Muslim harassment, CAIR-WA Civil Rights Director Jasmin Samy and Zahra Billoo, executive director for CAIR-SFBA before and after the event.

CAIR is America’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance the understanding of Islam, encourage dialogue, protect civil liberties, empower American Muslims, and build coalitions that promote justice and mutual understanding.

La misión de CAIR es mejorar la comprensión del Islam, fomentar el diálogo, proteger las libertades civiles, capacitar a los musulmanes estadounidenses, y construir coaliciones que promuevan la justicia y la comprensión mutua.