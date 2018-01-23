Announcement: CID public safety survey is live online – deadline for responses is February 16 The International Examiner

The CID public safety survey is now live. This survey helps leverage funding to the neighborhood to support public safety work. Input is critical. The survey takes anywhere from 10-15 minutes to complete. Deadline to respond is February 16.

It is available online, in Chinese (simplified), Vietnamese, and English. A Chinese (traditional) version will be available soon.

Chinese: www.surveymonkey.com/r/CIDCHIN

Vietnamese: www.surveymonkey.com/r/CIDVIET18

English: www.surveymonkey.com/r/CIDENG18

For posters and fliers to put up in buildings or stores to encourage people to take the survey, please contact Jamie Lee, jamiel@scidpda.org.