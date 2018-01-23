← Previous Post
Announcement: CID public safety survey is live online – deadline for responses is February 16

The International Examiner January 23, 2018 0
The CID public safety survey is now live. This survey helps leverage funding to the neighborhood to support public safety work. Input is critical. The survey takes anywhere from 10-15 minutes to complete. Deadline to respond is February 16.

It is available online, in Chinese (simplified), Vietnamese, and English. A Chinese (traditional) version will be available soon.

Chinese: www.surveymonkey.com/r/CIDCHIN

Vietnamese: www.surveymonkey.com/r/CIDVIET18

English: www.surveymonkey.com/r/CIDENG18

For posters and fliers to put up in buildings or stores to encourage people to take the survey, please contact Jamie Lee, jamiel@scidpda.org.

