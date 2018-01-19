Announcement: Gala to honor the achievements of local leaders, highlight growth of Sikh sommunity in Pacific Northwest Jill Wasberg

The Khalsa Gurmat Center, a non-profit serving Sikh community in the Greater Seattle Area, will host a celebration of the community, highlighting the triumph of inclusiveness and civic engagement over hate. Almost one year ago, the region was shocked when a hate crime was perpetrated against a Sikh man in Kent that garnered international attention. Today, in that same city, a Sikh woman, Satwinder Kaur, serves on the Kent City Council and another has been elected to office, Washington state Sen. Manka Dhingra (D-45). The event will highlight that, while there is much work to be done, working together, we can build a future where our children can become the great leaders of tomorrow, and where the Sikh community plays a leadership role in this country’s future.

WHAT: Khalsa Gurmat Center Gala, an evening fundraiser filled with music, great food, and addresses from representatives of governments and other nonprofit organizations.

WHEN: Saturday, January 20th, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.



WHERE: Meydenbauer Center, 11100 NE 6th St., Bellevue, WA 98004

WHO: U.S. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal; Washington State Senator Manka Dhingra; Supporting community organizations, including Faith Action Network, Asian Counseling Referral Service, One America Votes, and the Wing Luke Asian Museum.

Honorees: Diana Narasaki, Executive Director Asian Counseling and Referral Service; Ken Thomas, Chief of Police, City of Kent; Satwinder Kaur, Council Member; Kent City Council Captain Simratpal Singh, Company Commander, US Army.

Other Elected Officials Attending: State Representatives Bob Hasegawa, Mia Gregerson, Sharon Tomiko Santos, Tina Orwall, and Vandana Slatter