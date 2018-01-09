Announcement: Governor’s office recruiting for Ruth Woo Fellowship The International Examiner

The office of Gov. Jay Inslee, in partnership with the Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (CAPAA) is recruiting individuals with a commitment to civil rights and equality for the Ruth Woo Fellowship.

The fellowship is named after Ruth Woo, a civil rights leader who fought for social justice and equality for all people. Her early involvement in politics included working for Gov. Dan Evans during the Asian American civil rights movement of the 1960s and 1970s. Over many decades, Ruth mentored would-be chiefs of staff, county executives, state Supreme Court justices, and governors. Ruth passed away in Seattle on July 13, 2016 at the age of 89.

The Ruth Woo Fellow will be based in the Governor’s office in Olympia and gain a hands-on learning experience in state government. In addition, the Ruth Woo Fellow will have an opportunity to make important connections with community leaders and elected and public officials connected to Ruth Woo and to learn more about her life and work.

The fellowship, which is part of the Governor’s Leadership Academy, seeks currently enrolled college and graduate students who are interested in public service and understand the importance of achieving social justice and equality for all Washingtonians. The Ruth Woo Fellow will begin the 10-week program in June and will receive compensation for their 28 hours/week internship.

Information about the program and application process is available on CAPAA’s website.