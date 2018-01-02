Announcement: Registration open for ICHS’ 3rd Annual Lunar New Year 5k The International Examiner

Local runners and walkers of both the four- and two-legged variety are invited to get with their pack to bring in the Lunar New Year in an effort to help local families who cannot afford medical care. International Community Health Services’ (ICHS) will be holding its 3rd annual Lunar New Year 5K walk and run fundraiser, on Sunday, Feb. 25, in Shoreline.

Online registration for humans is now open at: www.ichs.com/5k, while on-leash canines are welcome to join for free. The event commemorates the lunar calendar Year of the Dog in 2018 by inviting participants to roam the environs of Shoreline’s Interurban Trail while doing good.

Each year, ICHS organizes the 5K to raise money to support uncompensated patient care and provides almost $1 million to the Puget Sound region’s most vulnerable communities — about 90% are persons of color and about 55% have limited English speaking skills and need interpretation help.

“Facing challenges in federal funding, ICHS rely on events such as the 5K Walk and Run to serve the needs of our community,” said Ron Chew, ICHS Foundation executive director.

About the event:

WHAT: International Community Health Services’ Lunar New Year 5K walk and run fundraising event will support uncompensated health care for families throughout the region. Participants will receive a time chip, bib, t-shirt and promotional giveaways from vendors. The first 250 participants that check-in will also receive an ICHS fanny pack.

WHERE: The walk and run route will start at Shoreline City Hall – 7500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

COST: Prices ranges from $10-$40 based on age and increases by $5 with each month moving closer to the event.

HOW: Online registration is open now until 24 hours before the race: www.ichs.com/5k

Please contact foundation@ichs.com for questions.

About ICHS: International Community Health Services (ICHS) provides culturally and linguistically appropriate health services to improve the wellness of King County’s diverse people and communities. ICHS serves as part of the health safety net supporting the area’s neediest and most vulnerable, including immigrants, refugees, elderly and the young. ICHS’ commitment to health equity includes supporting safer neighborhoods, nutritious foods, green spaces, jobs, housing and economic opportunity. Since its founding in 1973, ICHS has grown from a single store-front clinic in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District with deep roots in the Asian Pacific Islander community, to employ more than 500 people and serve nearly 29,000 patients at eight clinic locations in 2016. For more information, please visit: www.ichs.com

Lunar New Year 5K Sponsors: East West Bank, Coordinated Care, Amerigroup, Aurora Rents, Community Health Plan of Washington, One Cup Coffee, Shoreline Rotary, Sam’s Club, Uwajimaya, Miller Hayashi Architects, City of Shoreline, HomeSight, Mei-Ling Woo State Farm Agency, Merchants Parking Association, Molina Healthcare, SCIDpda, Shoreline Community College, Viet-Wah Group, Recology, and WPI Real Estate Services.