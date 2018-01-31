Announcement: Seattle JACL Offering $16,000 in Scholarships, and more opportunities in Seattle and D.C. The International Examiner

The following is an announcement from the Japanese American Citizens League, Seattle Chapter:

Scholarship, Leadership, and Fellowship Opportunities from Seattle JACL:

Seattle JACL Offering $16,000 in Scholarships

The Japanese American Citizens League, Seattle Chapter is offering a total of $16,000 in scholarships for six incoming and/or current college students. Interested candidates may apply at: www.seattlejacl.org/ scholarships.

Application Deadline: March 2, 2018

Scholarship Opportunities for Students:

– Pursuing health studies professional school

– Planning to pursue or is pursuing studies in a field that would lead to service to the community

– Planning to apply to publicly funded school in Washington

– Pursuing a major in education or a field related to education,

– Currently enrolled in accredited college or university

Apply Now for Scholarships Ranging from $2,000 to $5,000

If you have additional questions, contact us at bcaldwell44@yahoo.com

Apply here.

National JACL Scholarship Program

Offering Total of $70,000 in scholarships to qualified students nationwide

The JACL has been helping students achieve their educational dreams with the National Scholarship and Awards Program since 1946. The program currently offers over 30 awards, with an annual total of over $70,000 in scholarships to qualified students nationwide

Eligibility and Requirements

Every applicant must be an active National JACL member. JACL membershipis open to everyone of any ethnic background. All who meet eligibility criteria are welcomed and encouraged to apply.

Application Deadline for Entering Freshmen: March 1, 2018

Application Deadline for All other Applicants: April 2, 2018

Scholarship Opportunities for:

– Entering freshmen

– Undergraduate

– Graduate studies

– Law Scholarships

– Students who excel in Japanese cultural activities

– Students who demonstrate financial aid

– Creative Arts

– Community Activist Leaders

– Many More!

View full list of available scholarships here.

For additional information regarding the JACL National Scholarship Program, please contact JACL Regional Director Patty Wada at (415) 921-5225 or pwada@jacl.org

JACL / OCA Leadership Summit

JACL is now accepting applications for the 2018 JACL/OCA Leadership Summit! The four-day annual leadership summit program introduces community leaders from across the nation to the national policy-making arena. Co-convened with OCA Advocate, the JACL/OCA Washington, D.C. Leadership Conference is structured to provide a broad overview of the decision-making process at the federal level, including meetings and briefings by public officials, key policymakers who serve in Congress, the White House, federal agencies, advocacy organizations, and the media.

Participants also will be briefed on legislative issues affecting AAPI communities and will examine the role Asian Pacific American civil rights organizations, such as JACL and OCA, play in affecting public policy and pursuing civil rights legislation in the nation’s capital!

The 2018 JACL/OCA Leadership Summit will be held: April 7-10, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

Application Deadline: February 12, 2018

Eligibility: Applicants must be an active JACL member. JACL membership is open to everyone of any ethnic background.

Program includes meals, airfare, and hotel accommodations. If you have questions contact Kenzie Hirai at mhirai@jacl.org or Elle Kurata at ekurata@jacl.org

Apply here.

APAICS Congressional Fellowship Program

The Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS) Congressional Fellowship Program offers full-time legislative and public policy fellowships in Washington, DC, providing exceptional graduates and young professionals with an opportunity to work on policy issues as staff members in a congressional office. The program aims to build leadership skills, encourage political civic engagement, and foster a strong interest in public service careers.

The APAICS Congressional Fellowship provides unique networking and professional skill development opportunities. Past fellows have been hired on in congressional offices, federal agencies, and non-profit organizations.

Want to learn more about APAICS? Click here: apaics.org/mission/

Program Details: Nine months or One-Year long Fellowship in Washington D.C. Fellowship includes program stipend; medical insurance; complimentary roundtrip airline ticket sponsored by Southwest Airlines. Applicants must have completed their undergraduate degree prior to the program start date.

Application Deadline: February 15, 2018

Apply here.

Fully Funded Scholarship in Japan

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) is now offering one-year scholarships to study in Japan for currently enrolled undergraduate students majoring in Japanese language, Japanese affairs or Japanese culture. This is an opportunity for students who wish to deepen their understanding of the Japanese language, Japanese affairs and Japanese culture.

All applications will be subject to a document screening after the designated application deadline. Only those applicants who pass the document screening will be invited to the Consulate for examinations and an interview. To see examples of past examination questions and answers, please visit the Study in Japan website.

Application Deadline: February 13, 2018

Questions? View MEXT Scholarship Frequently Asked Questions, or contact Ms. Chelsea Robinson: (206) 682-9107 ext.134, education@se.mofa.go.jp

Apply here.

CAPAL Public Service Internships

The Conference on Asian Pacific American Leadership (CAPAL) is recruiting full-time interns to join public join CAPAL’s Washington Leadership Program. CAPAL is dedicated to developing Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander young leaders who have an interest in public service and the Asian Pacific American community. CAPAL’s internship programs include a full-time placement in the public sector, professional development workshops, cohort workshops, and more.

DC Public Service Internship is based in Washington D.C. and the Public Service Field Internship is based in multiple states across the US.

Application Deadline: February 28, 2018

Questions? View CAPAL Scholarship & Internship Program Page or email questions to applications@capal.org

Check out photos from past cohorts here.

Apply here.