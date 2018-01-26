Position Available: 4Culture seeks Executive Director The International Examiner

4Culture, King County’s cultural funding agency, seeks a thoughtful and visionary leader. The ideal candidate is an ambassador for public support of arts and culture, passionate about 4Culture’s evolving mission and role in the region, has excellent public affairs and government relations skills, and a commitment to advancing racial equity and social justice. Applications are due March 5, 2018.

Learn more about this opportunity at iexaminer.org/classifieds.