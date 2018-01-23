Position Available: ACLU-WA seeks Development Assistant The International Examiner

The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington (ACLU-WA) is a leader among state affiliates of the ACLU, the country’s premier guardian of liberty. The ACLU works in courts, legislatures, and communities to protect and extend American rights to freedom, fairness and equality. The ACLU is both nonprofit and nonpartisan.

The ACLU of Washington is seeking a detail-oriented Development Assistant. The Development Program focuses on building long-term relationships with ACLU donors. Reporting to the Database Manager, the Development Assistant is an integral part of the Development Department, processing and acknowledging donations, responding to member inquiries and providing administrative support. This job demands close attention to detail and accuracy. The ideal candidate will be someone who revels in crossing their Ts and dotting their Is.